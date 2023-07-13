Nasri will be responsible for PEAC‘s brand strategy as well as the alignment of the company’s marketing and communication functions across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Nasri has over 30 years of experience in leasing and global vendor finance. Over the course of his career, he has worked in the United States, Europe and Africa and held leadership positions in program management, marketing, communications and strategy.

Most recently, he served as the global head of communications and corporate affairs for DLL.

Bill Stephenson, CEO of PEAC Solutions, said, “I am pleased to welcome William to the global leadership team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will greatly benefit PEAC as we continue to expand our capabilities and bring new, innovative solutions to our customers.”

On his appointment, Nasri said, “I am excited to join the PEAC team. They have a clear vision for the future and a laser focus on creating value for their vendor partners and customers.

“I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth and success.”

PEAC specializes in originating and servicing leases and loans that allow end-user customers more easily access equipment and technology.

As of December 2022, PEAC Solutions had over 800 full-time employees globally and a portfolio of more than USD 5.0 billion.

