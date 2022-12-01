PEAC Solutions appoints national sales manager for healthcare

Jennifer Fanz. Credit: PEAC Solutions

PEAC Solutions, a provider of capital solutions for small businesses in the US, has appointed Jennifer Fanz as national sales manager for healthcare market.

Fanz has over 25 years of experience in the equipment leasing and finance sector.

In the newly created role, Fanz will lead a group working to form new alliances with significant healthcare suppliers, producers, and dealers.

PEAC Solutions CEO Bill Stephenson said: “We are very pleased that Jen has elected to join the PEAC team.

“We are confident that her contribution to our vision of growth in the healthcare green-tech marketplace will be impactful and meaningful. Additionally, Jen has a respected history of giving back to the industry through various associations, so we are fortunate to have her representing PEAC in the future.”

Currently, Fanz serves as Immediate Past Chair of the ELFA Women’s Council. Fanz has also assisted in the launch various corporate ERGs, supporting both female and ethnically diverse employee groups.

She is an active member of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) and was earlier also associated with the ELFA Emerging Talent Advisory Council.

Fanz said: “I am thrilled to join and represent a company that is devoted to the customer experience. It is a wonderful feeling to know that I am part of an organization that embraces change and encourages employees to be vocal – not fear failure.

“Ultimately, these are the core values that will help PEAC deliver the best possible experience for our customers. I know I am exactly where I am supposed to be.”

Apart from offering capital solutions for small businesses, PEAC offers financing programmes to equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and others.