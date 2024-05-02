Adam Zadora has joined Paragon Bank’s SME Lending division as Business Development Director in the Broker team.
Adam joins the Paragon team from Shawbrook Bank, where he spent just over five years in relationship management and business development roles.
He brings a wealth of experience to the team, having spent over 15 years in business banking. He started his career at Lloyds Banking Group, where he spent 10 years, before joining Shawbrook.
Adam will report to Ian Galbraith, Head of Broker, and will work closely with Ian and the wider broker team.
The broker team is one of three distinct teams within Paragon Bank SME Lending, it works closely with brokers across the country to support SMEs through innovative finance solutions.
Commenting on his appointment, Adam said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Paragon SME Lending team, working with Ian and the Broker team to provide a brilliant service to our brokers and clients.
“It’s an exciting time to be joining Paragon with the new team structure, providing the Broker team with a great opportunity to continue its progression.”
Ian Galbraith, Head of Broker, added: “We’re pleased to welcome Adam to the Broker team at Paragon. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the industry that will be invaluable to the team and our clients.
“The newly formed Broker team is continuing to go from strength to strength and we’re looking forward to bolstering the experience within the team to continue our momentum in 2024.”
