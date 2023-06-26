As sales director for SME Lending, Good will lead Paragon’s asset financing division. He will report to Paragon Bank managing director of SME Lending John Phillipou.

Good has over 30 years of experience in asset and equipment finance and joins Paragon from Shawbrook Bank, where he was head of indirect channel. Prior to Shawbrook, Good held asset finance-related roles at Propel Finance, Midlands Asset Finance and Aldermore Bank, after starting his career at GE Capital and Key Equipment Finance.

In a press release, Good said: “This is a vital time for SMEs seeking growth after the challenge of recent years. Companies are looking to invest in fresh assets and prepare for the future; I’m excited to work with them to not only deliver growth for businesses, but also for the wider economy.



“Paragon has a clear desire to support British SMEs. It grew lending to SME customers by 21% in the first half of its financial year and has invested heavily in its digital proposition to benefit customers and intermediaries.”

Commenting on Good’s appointment Paragon’s head of SME lending, John Phillipou, said: “Stewart brings a wealth of experience to Paragon, supporting SMEs that will be of substantial benefit to businesses planning for growth and expansion.

“As SME lending specialists, Paragon is dedicated to working with and supporting businesses throughout the UK via bespoke financing solutions. Stewart’s appointment further enhances the service we are proud to provide.”

