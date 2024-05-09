Lauren Pamma, with a background in leading sustainability agendas, has been appointed as the head of energy and infrastructure at specialist lender Aldermore.
Her expertise will drive Aldermore’s latest venture: a bespoke finance proposition tailored specifically for the burgeoning energy and infrastructure renewables financing sector. This initiative, backed by a dedicated team, aims to capitalise on Aldermore’s existing expertise while offering customers an enhanced service.
This strategic move is part of Aldermore’s business finance strategy, targeting new and underserved segments where the company can leverage its expertise and emerge as a preferred funding partner.
The energy and infrastructure investment landscape is witnessing substantial growth, propelled by government environmental targets and increasing consumer interest in renewable energy assets and sustainability initiatives. Notably, wind and solar energy sources alone now account for over 30% of the UK’s total energy generation capacity, with further expansion anticipated.
Pamma joins Aldermore in June from the Green Finance Institute. Previously, she played a pivotal role at Lloyds Banking Group, leading the sustainability agenda for their motor finance and leasing division, and boasts over two decades of experience in corporate finance.
Lee Rhodes, Aldermore‘s commercial director of asset finance, said: “At Aldermore, we’re committed to improving our offering to help businesses with their ambitions. I look forward to working closely with Lauren and the wider team as we continue to invest in and enhance our proposition with the provision of larger, structured facilities.”
