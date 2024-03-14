Optimum Finance, a UK invoice finance specialist, has embarked on an initiative in collaboration with the City of Bristol College, aiming to nurture the next generation of invoice finance professionals.
Optimum Finance has appointed Saskia Perkins as their inaugural apprentice. Saskia’s journey will commence with the pursuit of a Level 3 qualification in Business Administration while gaining hands-on experience in the intricacies of invoice finance.
Throughout her apprenticeship, Saskia will undergo comprehensive training, coaching, and mentorship, equipping her with the skills to provide support to SMEs seeking to use invoice finance for growth. Optimum Finance aims to help businesses by unlocking the tools and funding opportunities inherent in invoice finance.
Ant Persse, CEO of Optimum Finance, said: “In an era of rapid business and societal evolution, our industry demands fresh perspectives to navigate the complexities of SME support. With the financial services sector witnessing an ageing workforce, it’s imperative to cultivate young talent. Saskia’s arrival marks a pivotal step towards this goal.”
Expressing her enthusiasm for the forthcoming challenge, Saskia acknowledges the inadequacy of conventional education in imparting knowledge about diverse funding avenues such as invoice finance.
Saskia said: “School doesn’t teach you about many different funding types like Invoice Finance. I’m excited to get started and learn more about how businesses like Optimum are working tirelessly to help other businesses grow even in periods of financial uncertainty.”
