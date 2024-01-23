Bristol-based invoice finance provider, Optimum Finance has appointed Keira Matley, Relationship Manager (RM) and Hannah Ansell, Relationship Manager Support Executive, to consolidate new business growth as the company heads into 2024.
With 18 years of experience in invoice finance, asset management and lending services, Matley, who is based in Manchester, will be supporting valued clients and nurturing relationships in the North of the UK.
Recognising the importance of support during these challenging times, Matley and the rest of the Relationship Management Team will be supported by Hannah Ansell, who joins Optimum in a newly created role ensuring that the Relationship Managers have all the support they need to deliver exceptional service to its clients. Ansell will be responsible for supporting the risk management, auditing and administrative tasks of the RM team.
The appointments come at a time of rapid growth for Optimum Finance, with 12 new starters in 2023 across the business.
Ant Persse, CEO of Optimum Finance, says the new appointments support the company’s mission to continue to deliver exceptional service to its clients enabling them to continue to thrive: “Keira and Hannah join that supports fantastic businesses in need of financial support. Our team is often considered an extension of the businesses we serve. We were thrilled that Keira and Hannah joined us as they exude our business values. We look forward to them making a positive impact on our valued clients as we continue our trajectory into the new year.”
Keira Matley said: “This is an industry I’m proud to be a part of, and gives me the opportunity to work with incredible and inspiring business owners. Providing support through financial challenges and see them grow is deeply rewarding.”
