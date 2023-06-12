Bristol-based invoice finance provider Optimum Finance has appointed Mike Jones as a senior relationship manager (RM).

Jones has almost 25 years of experience in invoice financing and lending to growing businesses. He has worked in various roles, including underwriting and risk management, and has particular knowledge of the construction industry.

Jones said: “The enthusiasm of the team is immediately apparent and they are bringing this enthusiasm into their interactions with clients both new and old. I’m delighted to join the company and help them to help more SMEs grow.”

Claire Lewis, COO of Optimum Finance, said: “Mike is well known and well respected in our industry. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

Ant Persse, CEO of Optimum Finance, said: “Mike’s background in teams of all natures make him a unique talent. Being relatable, and demonstrating both lived and financial experience, makes him a trusted source for our fantastic clients.”

