IIP awards Ogilvie Fleet and Alfa with platinum and gold accreditation

Investors In People (IIP), a UK government-backed accreditation body, has awarded Platinum status to Ogilvie Fleet.

With IIP’s recognition, a further improvement on the previous Gold standard award, Ogilvie Fleet is now among the top leasing firms in the UK to work for.

IIP said employees see Ogilvie Fleet as a ‘great place to work, and that job satisfaction is exemplary within the company’.

Ogilvie Fleet MD Gordon Stephen said: “To have increased the IIP accreditation of Ogilvie Fleet from gold to a platinum standard is a huge achievement, during a tumultuous year for the industry.

Related

“We have always believed that our people are a core asset in providing our industry-leading customer service. By ensuring all staff members see themselves as integral to the overall success of the company and feel valued as part of a team, we are able to continue to excel as a company, whatever the industry conditions may be.”

Meanwhile, Alfa, which provides the asset finance software platform Alfa Systems, has been awarded Gold accreditation by the IIP.

It employs over 400 people in the UK, the US and Asia-Pacific regions.

The firm has also been ranked in the Top 20 Gold-accredited organisations of its size.

Alfa head of HR Gillian Bray said: “We were thrilled to achieve the We invest in people Gold accreditation with Investors in People. Hearing we are also in the Top 20 is an amazing bonus and we are really looking forward to finding out who wins the top spot at the awards in November.”

Investors in People CEO Paul Devoy said: “Gold accreditation for We invest in people is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Alfa in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

Specialist lender United Trust Bank (UTB) selected Alfa to strengthen its asset finance business.