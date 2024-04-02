The deadline for nominations for this year’s Sustainable Finance Awards 2024 has been extended, offering participants more time to submit their entries. The new deadline is Friday, April 12th, at 5 pm BST.
The Sustainable Finance Summit 2024, supported by Leasing Life and Motor Finance Online, is set to be held at the Pavillon Dauphine Saint Clair in central Paris on May 16th.
This summit will serve as a platform for in-depth discussions on critical topics, such as how businesses can achieve their net-zero objectives while continuing to finance crucial assets.
Attendees will be able to explore various aspects of sustainable finance, including identifying entities ready to support new eco-friendly initiatives and analyzing the future landscape of sustainable equipment financing. The summit aims to provide insights and strategies for financial institutions to align their operations effectively with sustainable practices.
Following the summit, the event will culminate in the Sustainable Finance Awards gala, where the achievements of top financial institutions in advancing sustainable outcomes will be celebrated. The awards will recognize excellence in financial innovation, expansive funding strategies, and sophisticated analysis across the continent, highlighting the significant contributions towards sustainable development and environmental preservation.
2024 Award Categories
BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS
BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: SOCIAL ASPECTS
BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: GOVERNANCE ASPECTS
BEST CIRCULAR ECONOMY MODEL: EQUIPMENT
BEST CIRCULAR ECONOMY MODEL: AUTO
BEST “GIVE ME A NEW LIFE” FUNDING PROGRAMME
BEST RESOURCE OPTIMISATION MODEL: AS-A-SERVICE/SHARED ECONOMY
BEST NEW SERVICES SOLUTIONS: DATA AND ASSET MANAGEMENT
BEST ENERGY TRANSITION FINANCING PROGRAMMES
BEST ENERGY EFFICIENCY FINANCING PROGRAMME
BEST E-MOBILITY FINANCING PROGRAMMES
BEST IMPACT FINANCE SOLUTION
BEST ENERGY TRANSITION STRATEGY: BUSINESS MODEL & SERVICE INNOVATION
THE BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR