Anglo Scottish Asset Finance has funded various agricultural machinery and vehicles. Credit: Jed Owen/Unsplash.

Agricultural organisation NFU Scotland has forged a new partnership with Anglo Scottish Asset Finance, a County Durham-based business finance broker.

This collaboration has led to the creation of NFU Scotland Finance, a dedicated division to provide bespoke business finance solutions to NFU Scotland’s 9,000 members.

NFU Scotland Finance will extend a range of financial services, including tailored loans, commercial mortgages, asset finance, business credit cards, and refinancing solutions.

These products are made to specifically address the needs of NFU Scotland members, supporting their attempts to grow their businesses and be more sustainable.

Established in 2007, Anglo Scottish Asset Finance brings nearly two decades of experience in supporting businesses with finance solutions.

The company has funded various agricultural machinery and vehicles, as well as backed diversification and green energy projects within the agricultural sector.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Anglo Scottish head of agriculture and food finance Andrew Laird will lead the new NFU Scotland Finance division.

He will be supported by a team of specialists in farming finance.

The team’s strategy includes direct engagement with NFU Scotland members and participation in events to discuss commercial opportunities and new projects.

NFU Scotland CEO John Davidson said: “This partnership is built on a shared philosophy to help NFU Scotland’s members to achieve sustainable and profitable businesses.

“We have seen how impactful and innovative our members can be when they are supported by reliable financial services, and we expect many of them will use this opportunity to grow their businesses, and thus create a stable future for Scottish agriculture.”

Laird added: “As an organisation, NFU Scotland is dedicated to representing and advancing the interests of farmers and crofters in Scotland.

“By joining forces to become NFU Scotland Finance, we are committed to providing NFU Scotland members with tailored commercial finance and asset finance solutions to help them achieve their growth and diversification objectives.”

In other UK finance news, the British Business Bank’s latest Small Business Finance Markets Report indicates a positive trend in the UK asset finance sector.

The tenth edition of the report, covering the period from 2014 to 2023, shows a 7% increase in new business for the asset finance sector, with figures reaching £23.5bn last year.