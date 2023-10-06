Leasys, the joint venture between Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and a player in multi-brand operational leasing, has partnered with The Par 3 to support their engaging new venture for the golfing community.

The Par 3 was established based on the passion and innovative ideas of its three founders: Dave Edwards, Mike Barton and Kieran Jones. Their aim is to engage with golf enthusiasts fostering a sense of camaraderie and enthusiasm for the sport while inspiring others to play and enjoy the game.

This will be achieved by creating, filming, and sharing engaging content on social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok but especially YouTube, where the inaugural series is set to be released between October and December featuring guests such as Joe Hart, Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew who will be playing alongside them across incredible golf courses around the UK.

Leasys is supporting the project by providing a vehicle to assist The Par3 with their journeys and elevating its brand with a relevant audience.

Matthew Boswell, Managing Director Leasys UK, commented: “We are glad and honoured to be partnering with The Par3, and share the same vision of innovation and passion for what we do. This partnership allows us to expand our audience and bring us closer to the exciting world of golf.”

Dave Edwards, Founder of The Par 3, added: “All of us at The Par 3 are delighted to be partnering with Leasys. As we start out on our journey engaging with golf fans, it is important we align ourselves with a partner who shares similar core values and matches our ambition, and it was abundantly clear from the outset that Leasys do just that. We are hoping we can continue to build our relationship for a long time to come!”

The two organisations share a vision of introducing innovation into their industries and with these goals in mind, their newly formed partnership is set to be a success.