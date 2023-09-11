Anglo Scottish Asset Finance has appointed Andrew Laird as Head of Agriculture & Food for the UK & Ireland, according to a press release.

Andrew Laird (left) and Carl Johnson (right) of Anglo Scottish Asset Finance

In his new role, Laird will be responsible for establishing the new agriculture and food division, offering bespoke finance solutions to the sector.

Reporting directly to Carl Johnson, UK Sales Director (Asset), Laird will build a new team of specialists to support the growing need for bespoke finance in the agriculture and food sector.

In a statement, the company said the newly elected head of agriculture and food has worked in asset finance for over 30 years, specialising in the funding of agriculture and food production for the past 15 years.

According to a statement, Laird’s aim will be to promote diversification in agriculture and food production by supporting businesses, and championing renewable and green energy projects, specialist technology projects including robotics and artificial intelligence, and land loans, commercial mortgages, and livestock funding.

Commenting on his appointment, Laird said: “Anglo Scottish has rapidly established itself as being one of the largest finance brokers in the UK, and I am excited to be joining at this pivotal time and to establish new lending opportunities with a specific focus on agriculture and food processing. With our approach to finance, we can help businesses to respect the traditions of the past, while embracing the new technologies of the future.”

UK Sales Director (Asset), Carl Johnson said: “Andrew’s wealth of experience will help customers, dealers, manufacturers, and suppliers access bespoke lending solutions to support their business. His appointment shows our commitment to customers in the agricultural and food processing sector and our desire to help them advance their businesses.