The AA has welcomed Kathryn Cray and Joe Pearson to its Business Services team. The two new hires are set to strengthen the award-winning team’s product development and marketing functions.

Kathryn Cray joins the AA as senior product manager, with almost 15 years of marketing and product management experience. Cray has previously held roles in Lloyds Banking Group and Simplyhealth, where she was latterly head of marketing.

Cray said: “I’m thrilled to have joined the AA – what an incredible brand! Not only is it one of the UK’s most iconic businesses, but it’s one that’s on a transformative journey as it continues to offer much more than just roadside assistance. I can’t wait to help shape some of the future products and customer experiences that will become central as the brand progresses with its new strategic direction as a multi-service provider, always ahead and there for drivers every step of their journey.”

With three years’ experience of the business, Joe Pearson is moving from a digital marketing role in the AA group digital marketing team to assume the position of marketing manager, AA Business Services. The move will see Joe take responsibility for a wider remit of AA services and solutions for B2B customers.

Pearson said: “It’s an exciting time to be at the AA and my new role will really enable me to put my experience to a broader range of projects and customer journeys. Our new brand slogan ‘Always Ahead’ really sums it up! As a team, we all get the opportunity to play our part in the AA’s new direction and the business isn’t afraid to grab opportunities and enact real change for the benefit of drivers and businesses.”

