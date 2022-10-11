NETSOL taps AWS to bolster cloud capabilities

Initially, NETSOL will focus on the North American market. Credit: Roman from Pixabay.

NETSOL Technologies, an IT and enterprise software solutions provider, has turned to Amazon Web Series (AWS) to offer services in the cloud computing domain.

The tie-up is also aimed at providing cloud-based solutions at scale to drive transformation.

Initially, NETSOL’s collaboration with AWS will focus on the North American market.

NETSOL is engaged in the development, implementation and maintenance of financial applications and digital transformation solutions for the global finance and leasing industry.

Commenting on the partnership, NETSOL Technologies founder and CEO Najeeb Ghauri said: “Various industries including financial services, education, healthcare, media and manufacturing are being catered to by NETSOL and AWS.

“We will provide these industries with innovative and low-cost methodologies via the cloud to overcome challenges they are facing in the current business environment.

“This will be done through a number of important solutions and services ranging from, but not limited to, cloud adoption and migration to application and data modernisation to data analytics.”

NETSOL said it will use Amazon’s capabilities to cater to customers from various sectors by offering ‘flexible and scalable solutions’.

Additionally, the firm hopes to utilise technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, blockchain and IoT.

NFS Ascent, the technology vendor’s platform for asset finance and leasing, has blue chip entities and Fortune 500 firms among its users.

The solution, which is also available on the cloud, provides start-ups and smaller finance and leasing companies with an alternative to the traditional licence model (On-prem).