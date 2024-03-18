BNP Paribas, a European bank, has announced key leadership changes, with Isabelle Loc assuming the role of Head of Commercial & Personal Banking in France and Neil Pein stepping in as the new Director and Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions.
Isabelle Loc, formerly Director and CEO of BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, takes on the leadership of Commercial & Personal Banking in France, succeeding Marguerite Bérard. She will report directly to Thierry Laborde, Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas and Head of Commercial, Personal Banking & Services.
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, CEO of BNP Paribas, expressed confidence in her ability to navigate the evolving landscape of Commercial Banking in France. He highlighted Loc’s diverse experience within the group as instrumental in steering the transformational journey ahead.
Meanwhile, Neil Pein, previously Head of Payments for Group BNP Paribas, assumes the role of Director and CEO of BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, succeeding Isabelle Loc. He will report to Thierry Laborde, further aligning the leasing business with the broader commercial banking strategy. Laborde said about Pein: “Neil has all the qualities needed to support the development of Leasing Solutions, a business in which he knows the challenges and the teams. I’m sure that Neil will be able to take up the torch from Isabelle, who has successfully led the transformation of this business at the heart of the real economy”
Neil Pein, 42, has held key roles with BNP Paribas in payments and financial markets since joining the group in 2007. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and New York University.
