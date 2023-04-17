MSP Capital, a UK-based provider of development finance, has expanded the roles of two of its directors: Becky Harris and Adam Tovey.

Harris, the company’s finance director, who joined the company in 2015, will become the director of strategic finance and operations. The new role will reflect her work directing the company’s strategic funding programme, building on its relationships with institutional investors, and leading its operational departments.

Adam Tovey Becky Harris

Harris, a chartered accountant with more than 13 years’ experience in the finance sector, said: “Our recent growth, in the face of many challenges in the property market, is all down to being flexible and agile in response to clients’ needs and ensuring we are rock-solid on the finance they require.”

The company recently reported 30% year-on-year loan-book growth, primarily in the residential market but also among commercial property developers.

Meanwhile, Adam Tovey’s title will change from valuation director to director of risk and underwriting. In this new role he will oversee the valuation and underwriting teams as well as take on accountabilities for all valuations and credit risk within the company.

Tovey said: “Our recent growth trajectory means it is an exciting time for us as a company and I’m excited to take on this enhanced role to help drive us even further ahead.”

Martin Higgins, managing director of MSP Capital, said: “These moves are a natural progression in our growth journey, recognising the skills and career ambitions of our team and ensuring we continue to go from strength to strength.”