Mollett takes over as chair of The Leasing Foundation

Mike Randall steps down

The UK’s The Leasing Foundation has appointed Nathan Mollett, head of asset finance at United Trust Bank, as its new chair.

Mollett, who takes over from Mike Randall, has over 20 years’ experience in the business finance industry. Before joining UTB in October 2020, he spent five years leading Metro Bank’s asset finance business and before that he was at Wesleyan for 15 years, most recently as sales director.

He has been actively involved in the Leasing Foundation for many years and currently leads the Next Generation Network, an initiative designed to champion the next generation of talented, career-minded young individuals in the finance and leasing industry.

As part of this, he created both the widely acclaimed 30 under 30 index – identifying and celebrating the most influential and highest achieving individuals in the asset finance industry – and the Industry Insights programme, designed to enable participants to gain exposure to businesses outside of their organisations as part of their professional development and give them the tools to further their careers.

Related

Mike Randall, outgoing chair of the Foundation and CEO of Simply, said: “I have really enjoyed my time as Chair of the Foundation. The last few years have been extremely difficult for everyone. The work that has been achieved within the Foundation has had a material effect on many individuals, which has been humbling to witness and I for one am very proud of what we have achieved. Congratulations to Nathan and I very much look forward to working with him and the team in continuing this very important activity.”

Nathan Mollett, new chair of the Leasing Foundation

Mollett said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mike for being an extremely dedicated chair, whose combination of sound advice, direction and dogged determination has meant the Leasing Foundation has grown and moved into new ventures in the last couple of years. I would also like to thank everyone that has actively supported the Foundation in recent years – it has not gone unnoticed. I am delighted to take up the role of chair and look forward to pushing forward our agenda and ensuring that the Foundation gets broader representation from within the industry.”

Randall served as a director of The Leasing Foundation from 2016 before being appointed chair of the board in April 2020.

Mike Randall reappointed as chair of The Leasing Foundation