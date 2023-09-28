Pulse Cashflow Finance, a specialist provider of Invoice Finance to UK businesses, has promoted Neil Minton to Head of Factoring Services.

The move comes as the firm restructures its client operations team to support its growth strategy which aims to build a growing and increasingly diverse portfolio of clients. This role is complemented by a new Head of Strategic Finance role which is responsible for managing larger clients with more complex funding requirements.

Minton joins the leadership team and will report to Terry Bond, the firm’s Risk Director. He will take overall responsibility for managing the Invoice Finance client portfolio ensuring they continue to maintain effective client relationships with a keen focus on delivering fast, transparent, and fair financial solutions whilst managing the overall client portfolio risk.

Minton said: “It’s been a challenging few years, but also rewarding, working with our clients to support their journeys back to growth. Building effective working relationships is important to me as it is the foundation of a beneficial client relationship. I am passionate about working closely with clients to understand their expectations and delivering solutions that achieve their aims. Ensuring they have the funds they need and a friendly ear when needed has been vital in securing the health of many businesses. It’s been a busy and exciting five years and I’m delighted to be offered this new role.”

Pulse Cashflow Finance provide UK businesses with access to funding solutions such as invoice finance facilities of up to £5m.

Terry Bond, Risk Director at Pulse Cashflow Finance, said: “We are delighted to see Neil take up this role. He has been an instrumental part of the team over the last five years and was our natural choice. He has a proven ability to build strong client relationships based on a deep understanding of their business and what they need from their funding solution. Neil is passionate about delivering the best in client service ensuring that we deliver to their expectations and by maintaining strong working relationships he can make this happen. Neil will be a real asset in supporting our continuing growth and ambitious plans as we move forward and respond to the increased demand for invoice finance.”