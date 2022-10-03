Microsite hones in on 2023 Sustainable Finance Summit

Dedicated website for 11 May 2023 event

Financial service providers have an increasingly important role to play in driving sustainability at local, national and global levels. In recognition of this urgent call, Arena International and the publishers of Leasing Life and Motor Finance have announced the inaugural Sustainable Finance Summit & Awards 2023, which will be held on 11 May 2023 in Paris.

The event aims to gather senior professionals and C-suite executives from across continental Europe and the UK under one roof on 11 May 2023 to explore pathways to helping clients manage the change and cost associated with transitioning to a more sustainable future.

The Summit aligns with the sustainable finance strategy launched by the European Commission in 2021 which proposes action in several areas including providing the right tools and incentives to access transition finance and how to exploit the opportunities digital technologies offer for sustainable finance.

Offering a focal point for delegates, speakers, sponsors and interested parties, the event organisers have unveiled a microsite that will offer details about the event as it comes to light

Summit 2023 promises to answer today’s burning questions