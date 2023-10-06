Alejandro Gonzalez

Asset finance lender Metro Bank has been sounding out its rivals – Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest and HSBC – about buying a third of its mortgage book to help bolster its balance sheet, Sky News reported yesterday.

The news comes as Metro’s chair met financial watchdogs following news of a plan to raise up to £600mn from investors through equity and debt funding.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

Shares in the challenger bank fell almost 30 per cent on Thursday when news of the funding plan was made public.

Metro has 76 branches, 2.8 million customers and assets of £21.7bn.

An unnamed analyst talking to the FT described Metro’s equity raise as “horrifically dilutive” for shareholders and that securing more funding from existing investors could create “its own problem in the wider public sphere in terms of messaging”.

Track all markets on TradingView

In 2019, Metro was at the centre of an accounting scandal when it underreported the risk of its loan book.

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData

Rating agency Morningstar was reported to say it was unlikely Metro Bank’s troubles would be replicated across the UK finance sector given its relative size and the specific issues it was experiencing.

Metro Bank CEO makes way for Frumkin as Interim CEO