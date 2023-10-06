Asset finance lender Metro Bank has been sounding out its rivals – Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest and HSBC – about buying a third of its mortgage book to help bolster its balance sheet, Sky News reported yesterday.
The news comes as Metro’s chair met financial watchdogs following news of a plan to raise up to £600mn from investors through equity and debt funding.
Shares in the challenger bank fell almost 30 per cent on Thursday when news of the funding plan was made public.
Metro has 76 branches, 2.8 million customers and assets of £21.7bn.
An unnamed analyst talking to the FT described Metro’s equity raise as “horrifically dilutive” for shareholders and that securing more funding from existing investors could create “its own problem in the wider public sphere in terms of messaging”.
In 2019, Metro was at the centre of an accounting scandal when it underreported the risk of its loan book.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Rating agency Morningstar was reported to say it was unlikely Metro Bank’s troubles would be replicated across the UK finance sector given its relative size and the specific issues it was experiencing.