Marsh Finance HQ, Crossfield Mill, Rochdale. Credit: Marsh Finance

Marsh Finance, a UK car finance company, has said it is working with Sabio Group on a project to improve how it interacts digitally with customers and brokers.

The partnership with Sabio, a digital customer experience (CX) transformation specialist, marks a significant milestone for Marsh Finance, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The multi-year agreement sees Sabio taking over the maintenance and support of Marsh’s Genesys Cloud customer service infrastructure.

The new partnership also includes the provision of consultation services and technological innovation, bolstering Marsh’s ongoing commitment to modernising and optimising its business operations.

Andrew Marsh

Andrew Marsh, Managing Director at Marsh Finance, said: “With Sabio’s expertise, we’re enhancing and modernising our customer service infrastructure, reaffirming our position at the forefront of the UK’s car finance sector, and enhancing the experience our customers and brokers have with us on a day-to-day basis.”

An integral part of this project is the introduction of live chat capability, with Sabio integrating the technology to add to Marsh’s existing channels, which will enable true omnichannel customer service. This addition will provide customers and brokers with instant, seamless, and efficient communication.

Further enhancing its digital service offering, Marsh is also introducing PCI-compliant digital payment capability through Sabio’s close partnership with Sycurio. This move underscores Marsh’s dedication to customer security and privacy in the management of digital payments, aligning with industry best practice.

“This collaboration showcases Sabio’s knowledge and commitment to transforming customer experiences, and we are delighted to be working with Marsh as it celebrates its 50th year,” said Daniel Seaborne, Sabio Group’s Managing Director for UK, Nordics and Africa.

“By implementing additional CX technology into its Genesys customer service infrastructure, including live chat and secure payment capabilities, we’re driving forward a digital transformation that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations. We hope this is a new beginning for Marsh Finance and the foundations for a further 50 years of success.”

Sabio’s project with Marsh comes at a critical time, with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introducing new Consumer Duty rules. These will set higher and clearer standards of consumer protection across financial services and require firms to take decisive actions to deliver excellent outcomes for customers. Marsh Finance’s initiative with Sabio demonstrates its readiness to meet these new standards head-on.