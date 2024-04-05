The Lending Standards Board (LSB) in the UK has added three new non-executive directors to its board, further enhancing its existing policy and governance expertise.
The newly appointed board members include Caron Bradshaw, a charity sector leader; Iain Dale, a broadcaster; and Paul Johnson, an economist.
The new members succeeded Liz Barclay and Graham Peacop, who have completed their terms as LSB board’s non-executive directors since 2018.
The trio brings a diverse range of experiences to the LSB, now joining five existing financial services experts of LSB.
These experts include LSB chair Ken Scott, LSB chief executive Emma Lovell, fintech adviser Mark Thompson, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme’s former head Mark Neale, and tech leader Debbie Forster MBE.
Johnson, also the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), has a background in climate change and economics, having served on the council of the Royal Economic Society for a decade and as a member of the UK Climate Change Committee.
Meanwhile, Dale is known for his political commentary and broadcasting career.
Bradshaw is the CEO of Charity Finance Group (CFG) since 2010. Before joining CFG, Bradshaw worked as the head of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
Ken Scott said: “We’re excited to welcome three outstanding individuals to the LSB’s board. Their expertise in finance, consumer rights, policy, and governance will be instrumental as we continue to drive financial institutions to deliver better customer outcomes across the board.
“Our innovative Standards and agile approach to independent regulation enable us to address emerging customer harms and drive better outcomes.”
The LSB is a self-regulatory body that ensures UK financial services companies focus on fair customer outcomes.
It oversees standards and industry codes that cover 90% of personal lending and £120bn ($151bn) of lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK.