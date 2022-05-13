Lombard grows leisure marine finance team

Lombard Asset Finance has appointed a new relationship director in its leisure marine team to bolster its position in the market.

Danny Haywood is a former relationship director for NatWest working in the leisure, healthcare and education sectors, and has more than 25 years of experience.

He is based in Southampton and joins a team with Gareth Haynes and Suzanne Burton.

Haywood said recent appetite changes to accommodate larger vessels up to 50m in length means Lombard’s Leisure Marine finance team believes it can grow the business over the coming months and years.

Stephen Brewer, head of specialist sectors at Lombard, said: “We’re thrilled to have Danny join the team at what is an extremely exciting time for the leisure marine industry. He brings a wealth of experience in large-scale commercial lending, and I know he’ll be a great addition.

“It’s also fantastic to have promoted Suzanne to a more senior position, which is a true testament to her hard work and dedication in recent years.”

Lombard is one of the largest finance houses in the UK and part of the NatWest Group.



