Lloyds Bank bolsters transaction banking solutions team with new appointment

Lloyds Bank Corporate & Institutional Banking managing director and head of corporate trade finance and working capital sales Mansour Davarian. Credit: Lloyds Bank.

Lloyds Bank Corporate & Institutional Banking has announced the appointment of Mansour Davarian as head of corporate trade finance and working capital sales.

The move is aimed at strengthening the bank’s transaction banking solutions team.

In his new role, Davarian will be responsible for offering a full range of trade and working capital solutions to Lloyds Bank’s corporate clients.

Davarian will also lead Lloyds Bank’s existing corporate trade, working capital and asset finance sales teams to support product delivery and meet client needs.

Before joining Lloyds Bank, Davarian worked with fintech Demica where he was head of platform sales.

He also has worked at Hitachi Capital and HSBC’s global banking and markets division.

Besides his work at Lloyds Bank, Davarian serves as the chief examiner for the London Institute of Banking and Finance’s Certificate in Supply Chain Finance (CSCF) course.

Lloyds Bank Corporate & Institutional Banking managing director and head of transaction banking solutions Alex Young said: “The working capital needs of our clients are becoming more and more complex. They want bespoke, integrated solutions that incorporate the specialist financial tools available to them, alongside expert consultancy, which we strive for.”

Davarian said: “Along with a reputation for being at the cutting edge of product innovation, Lloyds Bank has a fantastic, inclusive workplace culture that prioritises team development – all things that are really important to me.”

The development comes as the lender expands its trade and working capital products portfolio and forms new partnerships.