Liberis, a UK-based embedded finance platform, has revealed a collaboration with Shop Circle Capital, an e-commerce software provider.
The collaboration aims to provide merchants with a seamless and immediate funding solution, CrowdFundInsider reported.
Initially launching in the UK and US markets, the partnership plans to extend its services to other regions by the year’s end. This move comes as SMEs in the UK face an estimated funding gap of £22 billion, according to the Bank of England, while in the US, a significant portion of business owners struggle to secure the necessary funding, as highlighted by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Shop Circle aims to address the funding gap experienced by SMEs by providing financing solutions tailored to the businesses’ future revenue.
Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting Liberis’ mission to support small businesses by offering fast and fair funding solutions. He said: “Our mission has always been to support small businesses by providing them with access to fair and fast funding to help close the funding gap. By partnering with Shop Circle, we’re excited to extend our reach and offer revenue-based financing to more e-commerce businesses.”
Luca Cartechini, Co-Founder of Shop Circle, said: “Their product features, notably the speed and flexibility of their finance solutions, the fact that they seamlessly integrate into our platform, and their vision of enabling growth for e-commerce businesses perfectly align with our mission.”
