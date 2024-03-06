Lendscape, a UK-based technology provider specialising in secured finance solutions, has strengthened its commercial team with the appointment of Chris Coleman as Regional Commercial Director.
With over 15 years of industry experience, Coleman’s background includes a significant tenure in structuring complex asset-based lending (ABL) and invoice finance deals with major financial institutions such as RBS, Santander, and Lloyds. His transition into commercial financing technology positions him strategically to lead business development initiatives and explore new opportunities with potential clients.
Kevin Day, CEO of Lendscape, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the team. His wealth of expertise and profound understanding of funders’ operations, challenges, and technological needs enhances our position as a tech leader and aligns with our ambitious growth plans.”
In his new role, Coleman will report to Matt Burns, who assumed the position of Global Head of Sales in 2023. This strategic appointment underscores Lendscape’s commitment to reinforcing its commercial capabilities and fostering innovation within the industry.
Coleman said: “I’m delighted to join Lendscape and be part of a team known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence. It’s a pioneering business with a solid reputation and culture, best-in-class technology, and a strong focus on delivering practical solutions and services to clients. I look forward to working with the team to unlock opportunities and drive forward growth plans.”
