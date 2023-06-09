The 20th Leasing Life Conference & Awards is to be held at the Corinthia Hotel Budapest, Hungary on 9 November 2023.

The event will bring together a broad cohort of key decision-makers from asset finance, lessors and banks with technology suppliers to discover best-in-practice lending strategies, the latest disruptive technology reforming the sector and the innovations offering new opportunities for lenders.

The daytime conference will be followed by a gala dinner and awards ceremony that celebrates European-wide excellence in leasing and asset finance.

With focused sessions, in-depth panels, guest speakers and an evening gala awards, this event will offer delegates the forum to share their experience, challenges and opportunities in asset finance and lending.

