Change and innovation are needed to secure a future for our industry. Yet an estimated 70% of transformation projects fail, costing businesses on average £8m. A big factor is behaviour. How do we bring people along with us when it comes to change? The Leasing Foundation is hosting a breakfast on this hesitancy to upheaval.

About the breakfast

The Leasing Foundation’s first innovation academy is focused on behaviour. The breakfast seminar will be split into two parts.

First, Matt Ashford, innovation practice director from Go Beyond, will introduce the science: Why do we fight change? Why is change so scary? Why do we choose the old way over the new one? He’ll look at the behavioural science behind how people approach change, shedding some light on how to approach introducing change and handling any resistance.

This will be followed by a fireside chat about the common challenges when dealing with change/ innovation. With challenges, come solutions which the speakers will discuss. The fireside chat will feature:

After the talk, there will be a chance to network with the speakers and other people in the industry over tea, coffee and pastries.

Location : Funding Circle Offices – 71 Queen Victoria St, London EC4V 4AY

: Funding Circle Offices – 71 Queen Victoria St, London EC4V 4AY Date : Wednesday 21 June

: Wednesday 21 June Time: 8.30 – 10.30 am

