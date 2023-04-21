The Leasing Foundation has launched its Industry Insights 2023 programme, a cross-industry initiative focussed on retaining and developing young talent in the business finance sector.

The initiative, which will run for 12 months from September 2023, is aimed at high-potential’ professionals in the asset finance sector and will enable them to get an insight into businesses outside of their own organisations.

These sessions will form a key part of their professional development and give them the tools to further their careers and learn more than they would be able to from one employer alone.

Ten face-to-face workshops – run by different host companies – will last three hours and provide participants with an in-depth look at a diverse range of companies, an insight into the career paths of senior executives and also enable them to meet teams involved in interesting projects.

Nathan Mollett, chair of the Leasing Foundation, said: “The first programme was a great success, despite it being launched in the middle of Covid. We had a group of very engaged individuals and some brilliant hosts and we are looking to build on that for the second programme.

“Whilst participants will garner valuable knowledge from the set of workshops they attend, one of the most beneficial aspects will be the fact that they will form a close working relationship with others on the programme – and this will form the basis of a strong network which will be useful for the rest of their careers.”

The cost of the programme is £500 for one person and £800 for two people from the same organisation.

Anyone who wants to join the programme, nominate an individual to join or host a session, click here and someone will be in touch, or contact The Leasing Foundation at hello@leasingfoundation.org.

