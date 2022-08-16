Finance Broker Academy opens for fourth cohort applications

Colin Bradley of Newhaven Consultancy

Since the launch of the Finance Broker Academy in October 2020, Asset Finance Solutions has seen two cohorts of graduates pass through its doors, with a third cohort currently making its way through the programme and due to graduate in March 2023, writes Lee Simms, co-founder of the Academy.

The Finance Broker Academy, which was created for brokers by brokers, not only aims to give aspiring brokers the tools they need to work as brokers, but also allows experienced brokers and those who have previously worked in the industry to choose modules that complement their current knowledge and skills.

The classroom training is carried out by the director of Newhaven Consultancy Ltd, Colin Bradley, who has over 20 years of front-line asset finance experience.

The programme of study is made up of six modules, Introduction to Asset Finance & Product Knowledge, Credit Skills, Compliance, Business Skills, Selling Skills and last but certainly not least, Marketing.

Nicola Clarke, of Bespoke Funding Solutions and a recent Academy graduate, said: “My favourite module was surprisingly Business Skills. This was by far the most interactive group of sessions undertaken and whilst not being the topic I was looking forward to as I knew it involved presenting, I felt it was the most rewarding! I would certainly recommend the course!

“Whilst beneficial to anyone wanting to get involved it would most certainly benefit individuals starting their asset finance journey the most. I can only praise the structure of the course, the trainer Colin Bradley and the support from all parties involved. Well done everyone and good luck with future intakes.”

The Finance Broker Academy is now accepting applications for the fourth intake due to start in October. With six people registered for the fourth Finance Broker Academy, remaining spaces are limited but available and we look forward to welcoming our new intake and helping them with the next stage of their development.

May Ley, Professional Systems Finance, and Ryan Williams, Victor Finance

Elly Ford, Asset Finance Solutions (UK), and Julie Graffen, MV Finance

Lee Simms, who is also managing director of Asset Finance Solutions UK, said: “It has been fantastic to observe 16 delegates, from all different stages in their career, progress through the Academy. Most pleasing has been delegates going back to their workplace and recommending it to others.

“It is also brilliant to see so many funders supporting the Academy by offering their sponsorship and attending their sponsored module where they really add value to the group. I’m excited to welcome our newest group of delegates in October and watch them blossom as they work their way through the programme.”

Ruth Gair, broker sales manager at BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, sponsor of the Academy, said: “I firmly believe that this kind of investment in people through quality and holistic training is central to laying a solid foundation for success. Not only is this a benefit to Asset Finance Solutions UK and this year’s delegates, but also to BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, as a better understanding of the topics covered fosters a more efficient and engaged relationship. It was a pleasure to attend, and I look forward to meeting future delegates who take advantage of this opportunity.”

Contact the Finance Broker Academy by email at Lee.simms@afsuk.com or by phone at 07894019445.

