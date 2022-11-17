Leasing Foundation appoints seven new members to board

The seven new members. Credit: Leasing Foundation.

Leasing Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation in the UK, has appointed seven new members to its board to drive new channels.

Mel Chell, a partner at Shoosmiths and director of client experience at Equivo, and Lee Rhodes, commercial director – asset finance at Aldermore Bank, have been appointed board directors to lead the newly created ‘Giving’ channel.

Julie Henehan, the director – corporate development at Shire Leasing, represents the board for the newly created ‘Sustainability’ channel.

Existing board director Jo Davis, who moves over from the D&I channel, will join Julie.

To lead the Diversity and Inclusion channel, Helena Thernstrom, head of legal – asset and invoice finance at Natwest, and Helen Lumb, chief financial officer at Shire Leasing, have been appointed to the board, along with current board director Carol Roberts.

Karima Haji, transformation director at Scania UK, and Ylva Oertengren, COO at Simply, are part of the board for the Innovation Initiative, taking over from Mike Randall, who shifted to a non-executive director role.

Leasing Foundation chair Nathan Mollett said: “The expansion of the board is a clear indication of our commitment to extend our influence in new channels and continue to lead the conversation on D&I and the next generation in the sector. We’ve added “Giving” and “Sustainability” to our agenda for 2023 and therefore we recognised we needed make additions to the board to deliver the same high quality of work in these areas. The new board members will enable us to this without diluting our efforts in the existing channels.

“A big welcome to Mel, Lee, Julie, Helena, Helen, Karima and Ylva. They are experts in their chosen fields, passionate about the areas we have chosen to focus on, and senior leaders in the industry who can make a real difference. They also bring more diversity to the existing board which will give us a new perspective and fresh thinking; it’s important we practice what we preach here.”

The existing board members consist of Nathan Mollett, chair; Jo Davis, sustainability; Carol Roberts, D&I; Graeme Chisholm, non-exec director; Mike Randall, non-exec director; Ian Isaac, non-exec director; and Andy Denton, non-exec director.

The Leasing Foundation has three key focus areas – innovation; young people; and diversity and inclusion.