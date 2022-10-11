Leasepath and DataGardener in tie-up

Leasepath, an IT and software provider for equipment and asset finance, has agreed on a strategic partnership with DataGardener, a London-based provider of business and financial data and lending intelligence tools for credit and risk professionals.

Robert Holland, chief sales & marketing officer for DataGardener, said: “Our experience of working with the company was a breath of fresh air. The platform is so dynamic and fit for purpose, we knew we had found a team that aligned with us in creating a truly digital experience with rich data insights.”

Michael Baez, vice president of professional services & customer strategy at Leasepath, said: “Developing a partnership with DataGardener is a great step to delivering business intelligence to our customers that allows for much deeper insights to help grow their business. DataGardener brings strong capabilities that provide for robust customer segmentation and the ability for our customers to target new markets.”

“We are eager to leverage the Leasepath platform with DataGardener to disrupt how UK equipment finance businesses use rich data to make smarter decisions and build deeper relationships,” added Jeffrey Bilbrey, Leasepath CEO.

In a joint statement, the two said they will continue to enhance and expand their integration capabilities, rolling out new features through Leasepath’s free quarterly updates. Driven by the Microsoft Power Platform, “the relationship is one that further proves the extendibility of the fully digital, cloud-first Leasepath platform.”

