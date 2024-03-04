The UK’s largest independent invoice finance provider, Bibby Financial Services (BFS), has announced the return of Business Development Manager John Smyth to its team in Scotland as it continues to grow its finance support for the country’s SMEs and business advisors.
Commenting on John’s appointment, Mike Day, Head of Sales for BFS, said: “I couldn’t be happier to have John back in the team after a brief hiatus. I know he has an immense passion for delivering exceptional service to our clients and introducers and, with him back in the team, I’m confident we will continue to raise the bar for Scottish SMEs.
“Being able to attract industry-leading talent into the Bibby family is a testament to the culture we have built and the wealth of opportunities available to our colleagues. More than ever SMEs and their advisors need access to flexible finance and we have more than £1.3bn of funding available to support UK SMEs, so it’s an exciting time to be a part of Team BFS.”
John Smyth joins BFS Scotland as Business Development Manager with more than 23 years of invoice finance experience, having previously held positions with Bank of Scotland, Commercial Finance and most recently Breadalbane as an Associate Director.
John added, “The energy and commitment to supporting our customers is palpable at BFS, so I’m pleased to be working alongside an excellent team once again and look forward to connecting with new and established introducers to support Scotland’s incredible SME community.”
John’s appointment follows the opening of BFS’s new Glasgow office in George Square.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Mike Day added: “We have a fantastic team in Scotland, and with our funding capability and new office, we’re open for business and ready to say yes when other funders say no.”
BFS is the UK’s largest independent invoice finance provider supporting more than 8,500 SMEs globally through its invoice finance and asset finance solutions. In addition, its product range includes Foreign Exchange, Export Finance and specialist finance for the construction sector.