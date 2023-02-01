John Deere & Company, a US-based agribusiness supplier of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment and financing, has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, outlining its progress toward delivering sustainable solutions.

According to the 2022 Sustainability Report, Deere is making headway to deliver focused, measurable goals to make the company more efficient, profitable, and sustainable.

Technology

Solutions range from the See & Spray Ultimate precision spraying technology, which can reduce herbicide application by more than two-thirds, to several battery-electric vehicles in various stages of development, including a residential zero-turn mower, an excavator, and mini-pavers and tandem rollers.

ExactShot, Deere’s new on-planter fertiliser system optimises fertiliser usage by registering when individual seeds are planted, and spraying the precise amount of starter fertiliser directly onto the seed as it goes into the soil. ExactShot can reduce the amount of starter fertiliser used by up to 60% and decrease the risk of fertiliser runoff into nearby waterways.

In 2022, the company achieved a 29% cumulative reduction of operational greenhouse gas emissions since 2017, far surpassing its original goal of 15%.

John Deere increased its waste recycling to 84% and surpassed its 2022 renewable electricity goal of 50%. With a focus on reducing the environmental impact of the company’s complete value chain, Deere committed to science-based Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas reduction targets, which were validated during the year by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The company said it is investing in alternative power solutions across its broad portfolio of products, such as electrification, hybrid technology, and biofuels, to deliver on its goal of reducing tailpipe emissions.

John C. May, chairman and CEO of John Deere, said: “We’re focused on providing customers with solutions that are both economically and environmentally sustainable. Solutions like See & Spray Ultimate and ExactShot use advanced technology to do exactly this, reducing input costs while also lowering greenhouse gas emissions.”

John Deere & Company provides financing through John Deere Financial.

Agri farming, financing and digital disruption

Thiel exits Lectura after 14 years for Invigors