Jeff Andrews joins FIS as a senior sales consultant

Business development specialist Jeff Andrews, who spent seven years with NETSOL and, more recently, almost two years with Solifi (formerly White Clarke Group), has been appointed senior sales consultant with FIS Asset Finance (formerly Ambit Asset Finance).

Andrews will be based in London’s Canary Wharf from where he will focus on the UK and some strategic European markets, the company said in a press release.

He described the opportunity as offering a “chance to work with one of the largest and most respected service providers in the financial world, with a cutting-edge end-to-end asset financing and leasing platform.

“As well as working extensively with FIS globally, FIS sets itself apart by providing a fully managed service for asset finance software, which helps clients’ businesses drive efficiency, continuous innovation and ongoing growth,” he said.

FIS is a Fortune 250 company based in Florida, US, with more than 60,000 employees worldwide and is dedicated exclusively to the financial services industry.

“The FIS Asset Finance product group is comprised of 600-plus fintech professionals working with auto and equipment lenders with technology designed to consolidate disparate lease and loan systems into a single, automated end-to-end platform,” according to the FIS website.

