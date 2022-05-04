View all newsletters
May 4, 2022

JCB Finance appoints new managing director

By Alejandro Gonzalez

Following 43 years’ service and a 10-year tenure as managing director, Paul Jennings stepped down as MD of JCB Finance on 30 April but will stay with the business until his retirement at the end of July 2022, according to a press release.

Jennings is also a director of the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA).

Paul Jennings

Jon Hall, who will take over as MD from 1 May, has a 24-year history with the company and has been its commercial director, responsible for developing its commercial and digital strategy, since 2008.

JCB Finance Ltd was established in 1970 as the first company in the global network of JCB Financial Solutions and is a joint venture with NatWest.

The company’s total lending is currently £1.15 billion, supporting the UK JCB Dealer network and its customers in construction, agriculture and industry.

