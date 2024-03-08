Optimum Finance, a UK provider of Invoice Finance, has taken a significant step towards promoting gender inclusivity, showcasing a strong commitment to diversity on International Women’s Day 2024 with the company announcing that women constitute 60% of its senior leadership team.
Vicky Rose, Chief Financial Officer of Optimum Finance, emphasises that gender diversity is a cornerstone of Optimum’s ethos. “Within our growing team, over half of our employees (58%) identify as women,” she states. “Critically, 60% of our Senior Leadership Team (SLT) comprises women, signifying our commitment to fostering diversity at all levels.”
Reflecting on her career initiation in the finance department of a manufacturing firm, Vicky notes a noticeable shift in the industry’s dynamics. “I often found myself to be the only woman in the meetings I attended. This narrative is changing, and we’re witnessing a seismic shift in the demand for diversity, a positive development in a traditionally male-dominated sector.”
Hannah Ansell, Relationship Management Support Executive at Optimum Finance, shares her positive experience transitioning into finance from a demographically female-dominant degree. “Having role models within the business allows women new to the industry to feel confident in growing their careers and aspiring to high achievements. International Women’s Day provides an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of women in a historically male-dominant industry and businesses prioritizing gender representation.”
Vicky Baber, Relationship Manager, underscores the impact of strong female mentors in propelling women forward in a competitive industry. “Since joining the team, I’ve been encouraged by the SLT to upskill and apply transferrable skills into various roles, including managing a team of credit controllers. Optimum Finance has created an environment that motivates women to progress and provides the support needed to do so.”
