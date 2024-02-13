As International Women’s Day approaches on March 8, 2024, mark your calendars for an exclusive event – the AFPA Trust‘s International Women’s Day Lunch, promising an afternoon of celebration, empowerment, and inclusivity, according to a press release.
Event details:
- Date: Friday, March 8, 2024
- Time: 1pm-3pm
- Location: Smith’s Bar & Grill, 25 Sheldon Square, London, W2 6EY
Hosted at the chic Smith’s Bar & Grill, this event is your opportunity to join like-minded individuals in honouring the remarkable women shaping the asset finance industry.
What to expect:
- “A delectable bottomless feast”
- “Delightful cocktails”
- A chance to contribute to a women’s charity (to be decided during the lunch)
Key hosts:
- Aysha Ellis-Aziz, AFPA Trust Deputy Chairwoman
- Jane Bird, AFPA Trust Ambassador
Aysha and Jane will guide attendees through an afternoon dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating the influential women who champion inclusion for girls and women in the asset finance industry. The event will also shed light on the evolving strategies that ensure a more inclusive future for women.
Aysha Ellis-Aziz said: “This event goes beyond a typical lunch; it’s an opportunity for women from our industry to come together, share experiences, and honour the inspirational individuals who drive inclusion.”
Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at £75 per person. This includes not only the offerings at the event but also contributes to a women’s charity, a decision to be made collectively during the lunch. Don’t miss this chance to indulge in a meaningful celebration of International Women’s Day.
For ticket inquiries and reservations, reach out to Aysha or Jane. Act swiftly to ensure you don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this uplifting celebration.
Join us for an afternoon of empowerment, connection, and reflection. Save the date, secure your spot, and be a part of the AFPA Trust’s International Women’s Day Lunch – where we celebrate the women who shape our industry and pave the way for a more inclusive future.
#IWD24