InterBay Asset Finance has won the AFPA Trust BIG QUIZ last week and secured £10,000 for their chosen charity, Depaul UK.

Managing director Paul Fazakerley said: “Our win was closely-fought, and we are delighted to have won both the Rivermore Trophy and £10,000 for our chosen charity, Depaul UK, which helps homeless young people.”

InterBay Asset Finance is the asset finance division of OSB Group and partnered with Depaul UK earlier this year.

Depaul UK offers support services for young people including emergency accommodation, longer-term housing, family mediation, education, training and employment opportunities.

The charity also carries out school prevention work to help young people navigate future challenges and give them the best possible start in life.

The team of five from InterBay Asset Finance took part in the quiz hosted by Asset Finance Professionals Association (AFPA).

Fazakerley said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this inaugural event organised by AFPA.

“It is an honour to be able to donate such a generous amount of money to our chosen charity partner Depaul UK who do such important work in helping homeless young people.”

The funds raised will go towards supporting the crucial work of Depaul UK in providing assistance to some of society’s most vulnerable members.

This donation will help provide essential services such as emergency accommodation, shelter beds during winter months and ongoing support programmes designed to give these individuals hope and opportunity when they need it most.

