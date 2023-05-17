NetSol Technologies, Inc, a global provider of IT services for lessors, has agreed to a software-as-a-service (Saas) partnership with Ikano Bank – a Swedish bank operating across the Nordic and European regions.

Ikano Bank – which conducts business in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria – said it has gone live with NETSOL’s premium product, NFS Ascent.

“The partnership with Ikano Bank is a significant project for NETSOL Europe representing the largest multi-country roll-out of our premier platform NFS Ascent. This engagement contributes to a multi-million-euro partnership for the Nordic region and beyond,” said Asad Ghauri, President of Asia-Pacific and Group MD Europe, NETSOL Technologies, Inc.

“This has been a very exciting journey with more milestones to achieve as Ikano Bank expands into the wider European Economic Area (EEA),” Ghauri continued.

“We are pleased to be working with NETSOL as our strategic platform partner,” said Henrik Staulund, Chief Commercial Officer at Ikano Bank.

“NETSOL’s smart technology solutions are well-recognised in the finance and leasing space and deploying their premier platform NFS Ascent enables us to maintain a competitive edge in today’s highly dynamic marketplace.

“With its powerful configuration engines, Ascent will streamline our processes, enabling faster on-boarding of new partners and speed up new product introductions across markets. By opting for Ascent on the Cloud, we further benefit from a swift deployment process and flexible, subscription-based pricing. Alongside Ascent, we also deployed NETSOL’s digital touchpoints to further enhance our digital transformation journey and optimize productivity and decision-making.”

Ikano Bank is a part of the Ikano Group which owns 51% of Ikano Bank. Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer representing about 90% of IKEA retail sales and operates IKEA sales channels under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V., owns the remaining 49% of the Bank.

CHG-MERIDIAN lease originations reach €2.23 billion