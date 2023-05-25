Hitachi Construction Machinery, Europe, (HCME) has signed a deal with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions involving financing solutions for its construction machinery.

Under the agreement, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions will be the preferred financial solutions provider for HCME’s dealer network across multiple European countries.

HCME dealers will be able to offer customers access to a range of flexible financing options under the Zaxis Finance brand, making way for a seamless, hassle-free buyer experience.

Finance will be available for the acquisition of all new and used excavators and wheel loaders.

This announcement comes after BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions was appointed exclusive finance partner in the UK for Hitachi Construction Machinery UK last December.

“Access to equipment finance is vital to support the continued evolution of the European construction industry,” says HCME President Takaharu Ikeda.

Isabelle Loc, CEO at BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, said, “We are a trusted funding partner for some of the world’s leading manufacturers across diverse sectors, including construction. We are thrilled to have signed this agreement with the HCME team and now look forward to delivering on our capacity to drive exceptional value for HCME and its dealer network, not just in terms of financing but also the expertise and the wider sector knowhow which we have within BNP Paribas.”