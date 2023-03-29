Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has provided retail designer and manufacturer Kesslers London with a £3m Confidential Invoice Discounting (CID) package, to enable the business to move to an upgraded factory facility close to its historic East London location, while safeguarding 97 local jobs.

Stratford-based Kesslers London, formerly Kesslers International, is an established point-of-sales business in Europe operating for 130 years. Under new leadership since January 2022, the company designs, creates and delivers displays for a wide range of retailers and brands worldwide, with high-profile clients including Charlotte Tilbury, L’Oréal and Marks & Spencer.

Like many businesses working in the retail space, Kesslers was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as customers were not able to meet their obligations leading to many outstanding invoices not being paid. This led to the previous owners of the business withdrawing support and funding, impacting its cash flow position, and in need of a new source of funding to continue operating.

BFS’s deal team – led by Corporate Construction Manager, Matt Dunn – provided a £3 million CID funding line to Kesslers. Despite competition from other providers, BFS was chosen due to its speed, agility, and comprehensive understanding of Kesslers’ needs.

Beyond the new factory, Kesslers’ partnership with Bibby will support its growth strategy which includes plans for hiring, international expansion, and diversifying its offering in the changing retail landscape.

Matt Dunn, corporate construction manager at Bibby, said: This deal is a testament to the BFS team’s speed and agility, and how embedded into each client’s business we truly become. I look forward to seeing the developments Kesslers makes in the coming months, and to support it every step of the way.”

