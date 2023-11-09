With several years of experience operating within the asset finance industry, George has joined the team to work across all of Hickman Shearer’s service lines – Asset Valuation, Asset Management and Asset Sales.
First starting out in the industry at PEAC Solutions and then Interbay Asset Finance, this move signals a positive shift in team dynamics, enabling other members of the current team to develop and progress into new roles.
On the new position, Tim Howard Managing Director of Hickman Shearer says; “We are delighted to have George join the team. He will be a great new addition, bringing his knowledge and experience of the sector to work alongside our already strong team. It is time to proactively push the business forward, and George joining us is enabling us to take it to the next level.”
In addition, George Di Matteo says; “Joining Hickman Shearer has been a natural next step for me. I am looking forward to learning even more about the asset finance industry and getting involved in the wide variety of projects that we deliver. I am excited to have the opportunity to work at Hickman Shearer and represent such a widely recognised business in the industry.”
