Hexa Finance has announced the appointment of Jason Davies as General Manager. The appointment marks a new chapter in Hexa’s story since its founding in 2020 by Ben Davies and Stuart Mason.

With extensive operational experience in finance, Jason will enable Hexa to continue to scale up without compromising on the business’s service quality.

Hexa is a business finance provider primarily serving UK SMEs. Founded in 2020, the business started by offering a combination of outsourced finance services as well as financial products such as leases and loans.

Since then, it has taken on corporate finance, aiding with mergers and acquisitions. This latest addition means that Hexa can help finance the business lifecycle in full, from startup to success and eventual sale. As well as growing in scope, Hexa has grown in scale, with a growing team and client base. The appointment of Jason Davies will help the business continue to scale.

Jason Davies’s reputation in financial services precedes him, with over 35 successful years in the sector including 15 in asset finance working for both UK based funders and brokers. His history includes roles at players like Henry Howard Finance, 1PM (now Time Finance) and Corporate Asset Solutions.

While his positions have ranged from sales to operations, he has always considered his role to centre on customer service and workplace culture. Since service and culture are core priorities for Hexa, Davies will help the business to continue its growth trajectory with its core values intact.

Adrian Monger, Associate Director of Hexa Finance Limited, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the appointment of Jason Davies, who brings a wealth of experience to Hexa at a time when we are entering significant growth. In his career, Jason has held many senior operations and customer service roles at lenders and independent finance companies across the UK and being able to attract someone of his calibre is a complement to our business.

Jason’s extensive funding network and experience will not only have an immediate impact on the service levels we provide our clients, but it will also add significant value to the development of our young and ambitious team.”

Jason Davies said: “Having known one of the co-founders Ben for over 15 years, I have naturally taken a keen interest in the success of Hexa since they incorporated 3 years ago. In recent times, I have also been fortunate to work with them as a client and have witnessed first-hand the great business and culture they have built and the emphasis they put on delivering exceptional service to their clients and partners. When we discussed ways in which I could help Hexa continue their journey, it felt like the perfect opportunity for me to be a part of.”