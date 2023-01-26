The home of the oldest regiment in The British Army – the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) in London – will be the setting for The Leasing Foundation‘s asset finance summer party on 1 June 2023.

The HAC is home to a Grade II listed building set in a five-acre garden just a couple of minutes’ walk from Old Street (EC1Y 2BQ).

Organisers said the expectation is that the HAC – set up by Royal Charter under Henry VIII in 1537 – will offer partygoers a historic setting to spend time with colleagues, clients and industry peers.

The party will be held in collaboration with the not-for-profit foundation for spinal cord research Wings for Life and sponsors Redbull.

Nathan Mollett, chair of the Leasing Foundation, said: “Our first summer party is going to be epic – the highlight of our annual events programme! We’re really pulling out the stops for this one.

“The venue is spectacular, Red Bull will be sponsoring the entertainment and, coupled with the fact that all tickets will include dinner and an all-inclusive bar, this will be a night to remember.”

The Honourable Artillery Company is the oldest regiment in the British Army and the second most senior unit of the Army Reserve. The Company traditionally traces its origins to 1537 when Henry VIII granted a charter to the “Fraternity or Guild of Artillery of Longbows, Crossbows and Handguns”, which was also to be a perpetual fraternity of St George. According to the charter, the Fraternity was intended for “the better increase of the defence of this our realm and maintenance of the science and feat of shooting in longbows, crossbows and handguns.” In 1538, this body leased an area in Bishopsgate and trained there until around the 1560s. the Honourable Artillery Company website

Tickets can be purchased via this link and all profits will be going to Wings For Life.

