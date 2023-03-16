Haydock Finance have announced the appointment of their new internal broker manager, Dan Miller.

Miller comes from an asset finance & account management background having spent 10 years at BNP Asset Solutions, followed by 4 years at Aldermore and most recently, Bibbys Invoice Factoring.

Miller will work with Haydock’s Southern based brokers, regional broker manager Stuart Urquhart in particular.

Commenting on the new appointment, Andrea O’Brien, head of broker sales, said: “Dan’s appointment is a key part of our strategy to further strengthen the broker management team. His […] experience […] complements our existing customer-centric focus.”

Miller adds: “I am very excited to be joining Haydock […] I have nearly 15 years of asset finance experience and I’ll utilise this to help build and maintain broker relationships.”

