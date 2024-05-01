GRENKE reported a consolidated group net profit of €86.7m in 2023. Credit: Dennis Diatel/Shutterstock.

GRENKE, a German leasing company, has announced an increased dividend distribution of €0.47 per share, up from €0.45 in 2023.  

This decision was made during the company’s 24th annual general meeting (AGM), where all other agenda items were also approved by a large majority. 

The AGM saw the re-election of Ljiljana Mitic to the supervisory board for a five-year term, concluding at the end of the 2029 AGM.  

Manfred Piontke was elected to the supervisory board for a three-year term.  

Additionally, BDO Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, based in Hamburg, was appointed as the auditor for the current financial year, including the sustainability reporting. 

Following the AGM, the supervisory board elected Moritz Grenke as deputy chair. 

GRENKE CEO Sebastian Hirsch said: “Despite the persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, we’ve achieved the turnaround! We succeeded in generating €2.6bn in new business last year. We want to develop the leasing market substantially.  

“Our aim is not just to gain market share. We want to convince SME decision-makers that leasing is part of the solution to making the urgently needed investments in the global upcoming digital and ecological transformation and to see this as an opportunity and turn it into a competitive advantage.” 

GRENKE logged a consolidated group net profit of €86.7m in 2023, marking a 3% increase from €84.2m in the previous year.  

The company’s new leasing business also grew, amounting to €2.6bn in 2023 from €2.3bn in 2022. 

Interest income for the company showed a significant increase, rising to €467.4m in 2023 from €413.5m a year earlier.