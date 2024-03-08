Funding Circle has set its sights on achieving profitability in its UK operations. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

UK-based financial services company Funding Circle has reported a pre-tax loss of £33.2m for the year 2023, compared with a pre-tax loss of £12.9m the previous year.

This downturn was attributed primarily to the company’s investments in its US division and the expansion of FlexiPay, its credit service.

Funding Circle’s total income increased by 7% to £162.2m from £151m in the previous year.

This growth was supported by a profitable performance in the UK Loans division, which achieved an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of £21.3m.

The UK loan division also swung to a pre-tax profit of £6.5m, recovering from a £1.8m loss in 2022.

Loan originations exhibited a growth of 2% amounting to £1.5bn, up from £1.4bn in 2022, reflecting the company’s cautious approach to lending amid a challenging economic environment.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Commercial lending, in particular, experienced robust growth during the period.

However, the volume of loans under management saw a decrease, falling to £3.3bn from £3.7bn.

Meanwhile, FlexiPay’s transaction volume surged, nearly quadrupling to £234m from £59m.

The company’s net assets also declined to £246.8m from £284m in 2022.

With an eye towards the future, Funding Circle has set its sights on achieving profitability in its UK operations, citing promising growth prospects.

The company said it has noted some expressions of interest in its US business, which still requires more capital to operate.

For the year 2024, Funding Circle has set a target profit margin of 8%-12% for its UK loans business.

The company is optimistic that both UK Loans and FlexiPay will start generating profits in the second half of 2024.

Funding Circle has announced its intention to initiate a share buyback programme.

The programme will involve the purchase of ordinary shares at £0.001 each, with a maximum expenditure of £25m.

Funding Circle CEO Lisa Jacobs said: “We delivered a solid set of results in FY 2023, in line with our expectations, and made good progress against our multi-product strategy. Looking ahead, we will be focused on our UK business – comprising UK Loans and FlexiPay – to drive improved group cash and profits and deliver greater shareholder value.

“Whilst the US business offers attractive long-term growth, it also requires a significant amount of cash and capital to grow the SBA proposition and we do not believe that this is the best course of action for the group. We have received indications of interest for the US business and will update further in due course.”