The Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) has appointed Nick Williams, managing director of the transport business at Lloyds Banking Group, to the FLA Board.

Stephen Haddrill, Director General of the FLA, said:

“I am delighted to have Nick join our Board. His expertise and insights will be much valued, particularly on the evolving role of technology within the industry.”

Nick Williams, added: “I am delighted to be appointed to the Board of the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), working alongside experienced colleagues at the UK’s largest trade body for motor finance.

“Joining the FLA Board at this time means embracing technological innovation and sustainability in the sector, while navigating a complex regulatory environment, and evolving consumer preferences.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my experience across Lloyds Banking Group Transport businesses – Black Horse, Lex Autolease and Tusker – to drive long-term positive changes in the industry.”

